Chevron (CVX) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Chevron (CVX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $158.33, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.45%.
The oil company's stock has climbed by 5.93% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chevron in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 31, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.42, showcasing a 29.86% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $47.27 billion, indicating a 0.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chevron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.83% lower within the past month. Chevron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Chevron is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.92, so one might conclude that Chevron is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.77.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.