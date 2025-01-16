We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The latest trading session saw Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) ending at $111.51, denoting a +1.63% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 1.58% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 31, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.63, reflecting a 34.27% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $88.46 billion, indicating a 4.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.7% lower within the past month. Currently, Exxon Mobil is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Exxon Mobil is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.92 for its industry.
We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry stood at 1.77 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.