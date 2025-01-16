We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest trading session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX - Free Report) closed at $6.42, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.45%.
Shares of the biotechnology company witnessed a loss of 11.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
The upcoming earnings release of Recursion Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.35, marking a 12.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $26.7 million, indicating a 145.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.1% higher. Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.