We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) reached $140, with a +1.4% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.45%.
The natural and organic food retailer's stock has dropped by 0.38% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sprouts Farmers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.71, showcasing a 44.9% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.95 billion, indicating a 14.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sprouts Farmers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Sprouts Farmers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Sprouts Farmers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.23, so one might conclude that Sprouts Farmers is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that SFM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Natural Foods Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.