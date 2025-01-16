Back to top

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.35, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.45%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.94% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Siga Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.59.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

