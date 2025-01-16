We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Gold (NGD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, New Gold (NGD - Free Report) reached $2.73, with a -1.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.83% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold mining company had gained 4.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of New Gold in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 600% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for New Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.65% higher. New Gold presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, New Gold is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.88.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.