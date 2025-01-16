We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Barrick Gold (GOLD) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Barrick Gold (GOLD - Free Report) standing at $15.84, reflecting a +1.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 4.06% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.01% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Barrick Gold in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.46, indicating a 70.37% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower. Barrick Gold is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.88.
Investors should also note that GOLD has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.5 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.