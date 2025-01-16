We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) standing at $185.85, reflecting a +1.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.31%.
The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 21, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.81, reflecting a 19.08% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.33 billion, indicating a 17.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.16% increase. At present, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.35 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.66.
We can also see that IBKR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IBKR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.