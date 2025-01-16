We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) closed at $27.03, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.45%.
Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company have appreciated by 17.09% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 2.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.46, showcasing an 82.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $89.61 million, indicating a 45.05% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $397.65 million, which would represent changes of -62.63% and -29.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dorian LPG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.68% lower. Dorian LPG currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Dorian LPG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.03.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.