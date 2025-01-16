We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) closed at $26.02, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.45%.
Shares of the cruise operator have depreciated by 1.48% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.11, showcasing a 161.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.09 billion, indicating a 5.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.77% upward. Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.63, so one might conclude that Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a discount comparatively.
It's also important to note that NCLH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.8.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.