Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.11, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.83% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.31%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 18, 2025. On that day, Gladstone Commercial is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.78%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $37.45 million, indicating a 4.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Gladstone Commercial boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.16.
Meanwhile, GOOD's PEG ratio is currently 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
