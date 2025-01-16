Back to top

Home BancShares (HOMB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Home BancShares (HOMB - Free Report) reported revenue of $258.36 million, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $254.6 million, representing a surprise of +1.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home BancShares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.4% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 42.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 43%.
  • Total non-performing loans: $98.89 million versus $103.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $19.89 billion versus $20.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing assets: $142.36 million compared to the $146.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans: 1.4% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $217.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $214.44 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $41.22 million versus $41.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $219.54 million compared to the $214.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Home BancShares have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

