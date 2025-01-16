We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) reached $219.54, with a +0.48% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.83% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.45%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.28% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Conglomerates sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 6, 2025. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.93 billion, up 5.19% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.25% increase. As of now, Honeywell International Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.94. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.44 for its industry.
Investors should also note that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.69.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 197, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
