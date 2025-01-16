We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Dominion Energy (D) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $53.65, indicating a -0.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 0.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 6.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 12, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.49 billion, down 1.18% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Dominion Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.87. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.
Investors should also note that D has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.