We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sunoco LP (SUN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $53.39, indicating a +0.74% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.45%.
The master limited partnership's shares have seen an increase of 1.98% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 11, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.46, reflecting a 264% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.74 billion, reflecting a 1.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sunoco LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 62.65% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Sunoco LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Sunoco LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.13.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 15, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.