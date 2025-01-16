We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why You Should Add Kratos Defense to Your Portfolio Right Now
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS - Free Report) , with rising earnings estimates, low debt, high liquidity and a rising backlog, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace Defense Equipment industry.
Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock an attractive investment pick at the moment.
KTOS’ Growth Projections & Surprise History
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTOS’ 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 3.5% to 59 cents in the past 90 days and indicates a 27.9% improvement from the year-ago estimated figure.
The consensus estimate for 2025 total revenues is pinned at $1.28 billion, which indicates growth of 12.2% from the 2024 estimated figure.
The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 70.63% in the last four quarters.
Debt Position of KTOS
Currently, Kratos Defense’s total debt to capital is 11.65%, better than the industry’s average of 54.03%.
Kratos Defense’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 4.9. The company’s strong TIE ratio indicates that it will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.
KTOS’ Liquidity
The company’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 3.22, higher than the industry’s average of 1.43. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Kratos Defense’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.
KTOS’ Rising Backlog
Kratos Defense had an excellent backlog of $1.29 billion as of Sept. 29, 2024, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Such significant backlog trends boost the company's revenue-generating possibilities for the following quarters. KTOS expects to recognize approximately 19% of the total backlog as revenues in 2024, an additional 50% in 2025 and the balance thereafter.
KTOS Stock’s Price Movement
Shares of KTOS have gained 56.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 19.5% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
