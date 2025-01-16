We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Shell-CNOOC JV to Expand its Petrochemical Complex in China
Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) recently announced that CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Company Limited (CSPC) have jointly taken a final investment decision to expand its petrochemical complex in Daya Bay, Huizhou, China. The expansion is driven by constructing a third ethylene cracker with an impressive capacity of 1.6 million tons annually. Ethylene isthe key component in making plastics, and downstream derivatives units produce chemicals, including linear alpha olefins.
The final investment decision will also include building a new facility that will produce 320,000 tons of specialty chemicals like polycarbonates and carbonate solvents every year, which are very important for everyday life.
Impact of SHEL’s Expansion
The linear alpha olefins produced via the proposed expansion will produce detergent alcohol and synthetic lubricant base oil. The polycarbonates will be used to make impact-resistant plastics that will replace carbon-intensive steel and carbonate solvents will be used to make lithium-ion batteries that are crucial for the EV (electric vehicle) sector.
The new facilities will meet the domestic demand of China. They will produce a wide range of chemicals that can be used in the agriculture, industrial, construction, healthcare and consumer goods sectors.
The expansion, expected to be completed by 2028, will enhance CSPC’s competitiveness as it will extend its value chains, integrate with the existing site and improve the company’s innovation capability to meet the demands of the customers in the Chinese market.
Shaping the Future of Petrochemicals
CSPC, the largest petrochemical joint venture in China, has been providing high-value products for more than 20 years.
The new investment will help CSPC achieve its target of transforming toward premium and highly differentiated chemical products and aligning seamlessly with Shell Chemicals & Products’ targeted growth strategy at advantaged locations.
SHEL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
London-based Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors — a group of the U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Currently, SHEL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector might look at top-ranked stocks like ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF - Free Report) , Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR - Free Report) and YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF - Free Report) . ARC Resources, Gulfport Energy and YPF Sociedad Anónima currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Calgary, Canada-based ARC Resources is engaged in the exploration, acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. AETUF’s expected EPS growth rate for next year is 50.78%, which aligns favorably with the industry growth rate of 10.50%.
Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR’s 2024 earnings indicates 108.53% year-over-year growth.
YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YPF’s 2024 earnings indicates 50.59% year-over-year growth.