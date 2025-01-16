We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boeing Secures a Contract to Support F/A-18 E/F Aircraft Program
The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) recently clinched a contract involving the F/A-18 E/F aircraft. The award has been offered by the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, PA.
Valued at $18.5 million, the contract is projected to be completed by January 2027. Per the terms of the deal, Boeing will provide for the repair of R2 trailing edge flaps used on the F/A-18 E/F aircraft.
Work related to this deal will be carried out in Jacksonville, FL.
What’s Favoring BA Stock?
As nations are striving to enhance their aerial supremacy amid a volatile geopolitical landscape, the demand for military aircraft worldwide is rising rapidly. In addition, the introduction of advanced fighter jets equipped with sophisticated technologies, such as enhanced stealth, precision targeting, and electronic warfare capabilities, thus continues to fuel growth in the fighter aircraft market. To this end, the Mordor Intelligence firm projects the global fighter aircraft market to witness a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2029, underscoring significant opportunities for key jet makers like Boeing.
Notably, Boeing plays a vital role in the fighter aircraft market through its research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems. Its offerings span fighter and trainer aircraft, rotorcraft, tilt-rotor aircraft, and specialized commercial derivative aircraft, including anti-submarine and tanker platforms. Boeing’s portfolio features combat-proven jets like the F-15, P-8, T-7A Red Hawk, E/A-18G and C-17 Globemaster III.
In particular, BA’s F/A-18 Super Hornet stands out for its versatility, capable of executing nearly every tactical mission, including air superiority, day/night precision strikes, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, maritime strikes, reconnaissance, forward air control and aerial refueling. The latest Block III model, currently in service with the U.S. military, is the most advanced F/A-18 iteration, offering unparalleled networked capabilities and survivability.
With a robust product lineup and advanced technologies, Boeing is well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding fighter aircraft market, meeting the evolving needs of modern defense forces worldwide.
Growth Opportunities for BA’s Peers
Other aerospace manufacturers that are well established in the fighter aircraft market space and are thus expected to benefit from this market’s growth have been discussed below:
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT - Free Report) : Manufacturer of some of the most advanced military jets in the world, LMT’s key jet programs include the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and C-130 Hercules.
Lockheed has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 4.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales indicates growth of 4.1% from 2024’s estimated figure.
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC - Free Report) : A leading provider of combat manned and unmanned air systems, NOC builds some of the world’s most advanced aircraft like the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, A-10 Thunderbolt II and B-21 Raider.
Northrop Grumman has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19%. The consensus estimate for 2025 sales indicates growth of 3.4% from 2024’s estimated figure.
Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) : A prominent combat aircraft manufacturer, ERJ’s product portfolio includes the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer and the C-390 Millennium military multi-mission aircraft.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 18.3% from 2024’s projected figure. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 127.28%.
BA Stock’s Price Performance
In the past three months, shares of Boeing have gained 7% against the industry’s 7% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
BA’s Zacks Rank
Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.