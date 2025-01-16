We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ExxonMobil Finds Natural Gas Off Egypt's Mediterranean Coast
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) has made a significant natural gas discovery off Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, an area of growing importance for the global energy sector. The find, announced in an emailed statement by the Texas-based energy giant, comes as Egypt seeks to revitalize its dwindling gas production and position itself as a regional energy hub.
ExxonMobil completed drilling the Nefertari-1 exploratory well in the North Marakia Block, approximately five miles off Egypt’s northern coastline. The well revealed gas-bearing reservoirs, and the company indicated that it will continue to evaluate the results. ExxonMobil entered this block in 2019 and sold a 40% stake to QatarEnergy in 2022, reflecting the region’s potential for collaborative energy investments.
The drilling operation was carried out using Valaris Ltd.’s DS9 drillship, a high-specification rig designed for deepwater exploration.
The Eastern Mediterranean has emerged as a hotspot for natural gas exploration following significant discoveries in Israeli waters in the late 2000s. The region’s proximity to energy-hungry markets in Europe and the Middle East enhances the economic appeal of any discovery, although ongoing political instability in the area poses challenges.
Egypt, once poised to become a major energy supplier for Europe, has experienced setbacks in recent years. As of June, gas production in the country declined to its lowest level since 2017, forcing the government to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) at levels unseen in six years. A severe dollar shortage further hampered investment, with foreign energy firms scaling back operations due to unpaid arrears by the Egyptian government.
In response, Egypt has launched a repayment plan aimed at restoring investor confidence. The country is targeting a return to LNG exports by the end of 2027, signaling a renewed commitment to bolster domestic production.
The Mediterranean Sea has become an increasingly important area for natural gas discoveries, with several multinational companies investing heavily in exploration. ExxonMobil’s success in the Nefertari-1 well could attract further investments and partnerships, enhancing Egypt’s efforts to restore its status as a major gas exporter.
XOM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) , Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) and TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) . While SM Energy and Sunoco presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, TechnipFMCcarries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
SM Energy is set to expand its oil-centered operations in the coming years, with an increasing focus on crude oil, especially in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions. The company’s attractive oil and gas investments should create long-term value for shareholders.
Sunoco is a leading wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, boasting a vast distribution network spanning 40 states. With long-term contracts servicing more than 10,000 convenience stores, it distributes over 10 fuel brands, ensuring a stable revenue stream. Sunoco is poised to benefit from the strategic acquisitions aimed at diversifying its business portfolio.
TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. It focuses on the subsea segment in offshore basins worldwide. FTI’s growing backlog ensures strong revenue visibility and supports margin improvements.