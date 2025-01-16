Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Oceaneering Stock for Now

Oceaneering International, Inc. ( OII Quick Quote OII - Free Report) is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. Known for its innovative technologies, including remotely operated vehicles (“ROVs”), subsea robotics and autonomous systems, OII plays a crucial role in supporting global infrastructure. The company's diverse services, ranging from subsea construction and pipeline inspections to aerospace and defense, help maintain a solid market position. As the demand for robotics and digital solutions continues to rise, OII is well-positioned to address complex global challenges.
With the OII stock attracting attention, investors are keen to understand what is driving the company’s performance and whether it is a good time to invest. Let us take a closer look at the key factors fueling its growth, as well as the potential risks that could impact returns.
What is Driving OII Stock? Promising Earnings Growth: The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates that OII’s earnings per share are expected to be $1.76 for 2025. This translates to impressive year-over-year growth of 28.83%. The optimistic outlook indicates the company’s strong fundamentals and growth potential.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar . Diverse Revenue Streams: OII's diverse revenue streams across energy, manufacturing, defense and aerospace allow it to maintain stability even during downturns in any single sector. For instance, when oil prices decline or offshore drilling activity slows, its defense and aerospace divisions, serving military contracts and space exploration projects, provide a buffer against the cyclical nature of the energy market. This multi-sector approach not only helps OII weather sector-specific challenges but also enables it to capitalize on growth opportunities across industries, making the company more resilient than its peers with narrower focuses. Strong Free Cash Flow and Cash Reserves: In third-quarter 2024, OII generated a free cash flow of $67 million and closed the quarter with a cash balance of $452 million. This financial liquidity strengthens the company’s ability to weather market downturns, invest in strategic projects or return capital to its shareholders through buybacks or dividends. Resilient Subsea Robotics Segment: OII’s Subsea Robotics (“SSR”) segment posted a 36% EBITDA margin in the third quarter, driven by strong fleet utilization and improved pricing in high-demand regions. The ROV fleet saw utilization of 69%, with 66% dedicated to drill support, indicating steady demand despite oil price fluctuations. The segment’s leading 59% market share in the contracted floating rig market highlights its competitive position. Growing Backlog in Manufactured Products: The Manufactured Products segment backlog increased to $671 million, up $115 million year over year, with a solid book-to-bill ratio of 1.21. This high backlog signifies strong demand and potential revenue stability, as OII converts these orders into deliveries over the coming quarters. What are the Potential Risks for OII Stock? Seasonal Declines in Key Segments: OII expects seasonality to impact fourth-quarter results in SSR and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech). For SSR, the usual seasonal slowdown and a forecasted decline in ROV days for drill support could reduce overall utilization rates and segment revenues. Similarly, delays in ADTech project awards and adjustments in schedules indicate potential headwinds for end-of-year revenues and profitability. Uncertainty in Return on Investment: OII is expanding into emerging markets for robotics and automation, like industrial and remote piloting. However, these markets are still in their early stages and the return on investment is uncertain. Investors should be aware that while robotics has great potential, there is uncertainty about how quickly these technologies will be adopted and how profitable they will become. If demand doesn't meet expectations, OII may struggle to recover its R&D investments. Stock Struggles Against Peers: In the past three months, OII has outperformed the oil and gas field services sub-industry, with its stock rising 8.4% compared with the sub-industry's 3.9% growth. However, OII has underperformed its peers in the same sub-industry. In contrast, companies like Baker Hughes ( BKR Quick Quote BKR - Free Report) , TechnipFMC ( FTI Quick Quote FTI - Free Report) and KLX Energy ( KLXE Quick Quote KLXE - Free Report) gained 24.3%, 22.5% and 10.5%, respectively. This underperformance indicates investor concerns, which could affect OII's valuation in the near term. Analyzing 3-Month Price Movement
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Sector Dependence on Oil and Gas: While OII has diversified into defense and aerospace, energy-related segments remain core to its revenue base. Changes in oil prices or reduced offshore drilling activity could significantly impact demand for its Subsea Robotics and Offshore Projects Group services. Declining Offshore Projects Group Margins: OII’s Offshore Projects Group reported a decrease in operating income and margins due to changes in project mix, increased repair costs and vessel downtime in the third quarter. Although the segment’s revenues and profitability are expected to recover in the fourth quarter, any ongoing operational disruptions could impact its contribution to consolidated earnings. Final Thoughts for OII Stock
OII shows promising earnings growth with strong cash flow and diverse revenue streams, making it resilient against sector downturns. Its subsea robotics segment and growing backlog indicate stability and growth potential. However, seasonal slowdowns and reliance on oil prices create risks to short-term performance. Additionally, uncertainty around emerging robotics markets and underperformance compared with peers may limit OII's near-term gains. Given the balance of potential upsides and risks, investors should wait for a more favorable opportunity to add this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.
Image: Shutterstock
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Oceaneering Stock for Now
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. Known for its innovative technologies, including remotely operated vehicles (“ROVs”), subsea robotics and autonomous systems, OII plays a crucial role in supporting global infrastructure. The company's diverse services, ranging from subsea construction and pipeline inspections to aerospace and defense, help maintain a solid market position. As the demand for robotics and digital solutions continues to rise, OII is well-positioned to address complex global challenges.
With the OII stock attracting attention, investors are keen to understand what is driving the company’s performance and whether it is a good time to invest. Let us take a closer look at the key factors fueling its growth, as well as the potential risks that could impact returns.
What is Driving OII Stock?
Promising Earnings Growth: The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates that OII’s earnings per share are expected to be $1.76 for 2025. This translates to impressive year-over-year growth of 28.83%. The optimistic outlook indicates the company’s strong fundamentals and growth potential.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Diverse Revenue Streams: OII's diverse revenue streams across energy, manufacturing, defense and aerospace allow it to maintain stability even during downturns in any single sector. For instance, when oil prices decline or offshore drilling activity slows, its defense and aerospace divisions, serving military contracts and space exploration projects, provide a buffer against the cyclical nature of the energy market. This multi-sector approach not only helps OII weather sector-specific challenges but also enables it to capitalize on growth opportunities across industries, making the company more resilient than its peers with narrower focuses.
Strong Free Cash Flow and Cash Reserves: In third-quarter 2024, OII generated a free cash flow of $67 million and closed the quarter with a cash balance of $452 million. This financial liquidity strengthens the company’s ability to weather market downturns, invest in strategic projects or return capital to its shareholders through buybacks or dividends.
Resilient Subsea Robotics Segment: OII’s Subsea Robotics (“SSR”) segment posted a 36% EBITDA margin in the third quarter, driven by strong fleet utilization and improved pricing in high-demand regions. The ROV fleet saw utilization of 69%, with 66% dedicated to drill support, indicating steady demand despite oil price fluctuations. The segment’s leading 59% market share in the contracted floating rig market highlights its competitive position.
Growing Backlog in Manufactured Products: The Manufactured Products segment backlog increased to $671 million, up $115 million year over year, with a solid book-to-bill ratio of 1.21. This high backlog signifies strong demand and potential revenue stability, as OII converts these orders into deliveries over the coming quarters.
What are the Potential Risks for OII Stock?
Seasonal Declines in Key Segments: OII expects seasonality to impact fourth-quarter results in SSR and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech). For SSR, the usual seasonal slowdown and a forecasted decline in ROV days for drill support could reduce overall utilization rates and segment revenues. Similarly, delays in ADTech project awards and adjustments in schedules indicate potential headwinds for end-of-year revenues and profitability.
Uncertainty in Return on Investment: OII is expanding into emerging markets for robotics and automation, like industrial and remote piloting. However, these markets are still in their early stages and the return on investment is uncertain. Investors should be aware that while robotics has great potential, there is uncertainty about how quickly these technologies will be adopted and how profitable they will become. If demand doesn't meet expectations, OII may struggle to recover its R&D investments.
Stock Struggles Against Peers: In the past three months, OII has outperformed the oil and gas field services sub-industry, with its stock rising 8.4% compared with the sub-industry's 3.9% growth. However, OII has underperformed its peers in the same sub-industry. In contrast, companies like Baker Hughes (BKR - Free Report) , TechnipFMC (FTI - Free Report) and KLX Energy (KLXE - Free Report) gained 24.3%, 22.5% and 10.5%, respectively. This underperformance indicates investor concerns, which could affect OII's valuation in the near term.
Analyzing 3-Month Price Movement
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Sector Dependence on Oil and Gas: While OII has diversified into defense and aerospace, energy-related segments remain core to its revenue base. Changes in oil prices or reduced offshore drilling activity could significantly impact demand for its Subsea Robotics and Offshore Projects Group services.
Declining Offshore Projects Group Margins: OII’s Offshore Projects Group reported a decrease in operating income and margins due to changes in project mix, increased repair costs and vessel downtime in the third quarter. Although the segment’s revenues and profitability are expected to recover in the fourth quarter, any ongoing operational disruptions could impact its contribution to consolidated earnings.
Final Thoughts for OII Stock
OII shows promising earnings growth with strong cash flow and diverse revenue streams, making it resilient against sector downturns. Its subsea robotics segment and growing backlog indicate stability and growth potential. However, seasonal slowdowns and reliance on oil prices create risks to short-term performance. Additionally, uncertainty around emerging robotics markets and underperformance compared with peers may limit OII's near-term gains. Given the balance of potential upsides and risks, investors should wait for a more favorable opportunity to add this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.