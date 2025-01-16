Forget NIKE, Buy These 3 Athletic and Lifestyle Footwear Stocks

The athletic and lifestyle footwear industry is evolving rapidly, driven by shifting consumer preferences, technological advancements and a growing emphasis on sustainability. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that blend comfort, style and performance while supporting ethical and eco-friendly practices. The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels has reshaped the market, allowing brands to connect more effectively with their audience.
NIKE Inc. ( NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) has long been a dominant force in the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. However, recent challenges like supply-chain disruptions, rising input costs and market saturation suggest that the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company is losing some of its momentum. NKE’s Ongoing Challenges
NIKE has encountered several challenges in recent years that have negatively impacted its performance and outlook. Supply-chain disruptions have emerged as significant issues, which have delayed product deliveries and increased operational costs. The company's dependence on international manufacturing, especially in Asia, has made it susceptible to geopolitical tensions and labor shortages.
Increased input costs, including raw materials and transportation, have strained NIKE’s profit margins. While the company has attempted to counter these rising costs with price hikes, this approach risks driving away price-sensitive customers. Market saturation in critical regions such as North America and Europe has made achieving substantial growth more difficult. Intense competition from both established rivals and emerging brands has challenged NIKE’s ability to maintain its market share. Growing consumer demand for sustainability and transparency has placed NIKE under heightened scrutiny. Despite the company's efforts to address these issues, critics argue that its progress has lagged its competitors. NIKE is Positioning Itself for Growth
NKE CEO Elliott Hill has laid out a series of actions to reposition the business and revitalize the momentum of the NIKE brand through sport. Some of these initiatives are in progress, and the company is accelerating implementation, while others are newly introduced. Notably, NIKE is transitioning its digital platform to a full-price model and reducing the reliance on promotional activity. Concurrently, the company is scaling back its investment in performance marketing, which will reduce paid traffic.
One-Year Stock Performance of NKE,WWW,SKX,SHOO
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Is it Time to Consider These 3 Footwear Stocks?
While NIKE remains an industry leader, investors might want to consider other promising footwear stocks, such as
Wolverine World Wide ( WWW Quick Quote WWW - Free Report) , Skechers ( SKX Quick Quote SKX - Free Report) and Steven Madden ( SHOO Quick Quote SHOO - Free Report) . Find out why these companies deserve a closer look. Wolverine: Diversification & Innovation
Wolverine, the parent company of popular brands like Merrell, Saucony and Sperry, offers a diverse product portfolio that spans multiple market segments. The company has focused on innovation, including sustainable materials and enhanced performance technologies, which align with evolving consumer preferences. Wolverine’s ability to tap into niche markets while maintaining a broad appeal makes it a compelling choice for investors. Furthermore, the company’s emphasis on direct-to-consumer sales and e-commerce growth bolsters its profitability.
Wolverine has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWW’s 2025 sales and EPS implies growth of 6% and 53.6%, respectively, from the prior-year actuals. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Skechers: Growth Powerhouse With Global Appeal
Skechers has consistently delivered strong growth, driven by its affordable pricing and expanding global footprint. The company’s focus on casual and comfortable footwear resonates with consumers seeking both style and functionality. Additionally, Skechers has been making strides in international markets, particularly in Asia, where demand for affordable and trendy footwear continues to rise. With a strong balance sheet and effective marketing campaigns, SKX is well-positioned to capture a larger market share in the coming years.
Skechers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2025 sales and EPS implies growth of 10% and 13.7%, respectively, from the prior-year actuals. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Steven Madden: Trendsetter With Robust Financials
Steven Madden has built a reputation as a trendsetter in the footwear and accessories industry. The brand’s agility in adapting to fast-changing fashion trends and consumer demands has been a key driver of its success. With a strong presence in both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, SHOO is well-equipped to navigate market fluctuations. Moreover, the company’s consistent focus on cost management and operational efficiency has resulted in healthy profit margins and steady growth.
Steven Madden has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOO’s 2025 sales and EPS implies growth of 5.1% and 11.8%, respectively, from the prior-year actuals. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #2. Final Thoughts
Investors seeking opportunities in the footwear industry should not overlook the potential of WWW, SKX and SHOO. These companies’ strong fundamentals, innovative strategies and growing market presence make them attractive alternatives to NIKE. By diversifying your portfolio with these stocks, you can capitalize on the evolving trends in the footwear market while mitigating risks associated with over-reliance on a single brand.
Image: Bigstock
