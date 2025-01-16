Intuitive Surgical Stock Surges on Q4 Preliminary Revenue Beat

Intuitive Surgical ( ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) recently announced encouraging preliminary revenues for fourth-quarter and full-year 2024. The company's shares rose 7.7% on Jan. 15 on the back of robust preliminary results.
The company is scheduled to release
fourth-quarter results on Jan. 23, 2025.
Per the preliminary report, the quarterly worldwide revenues totaled $2.41 billion, suggesting an increase of 25% year over year on a reported basis. The preliminary revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates of $2.21 billion.
The company’s instruments and accessories revenues are likely to be approximately $1.41 billion in the fourth quarter, up 23% from the prior-year period’s level. The preliminary da Vinci procedures increased 18% year over year.Procedure volume was driven by growth in U.S. general surgery and cancer procedures in ex-U.S. markets.
Preliminary systems revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 are likely to be approximately $655 million, up 36% year over year. The strong growth was driven by higher da Vinci system average selling prices and a lower mix of leased systems compared to previous periods.
The company placed 493 da Vinci Surgical systems in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 415 systems in the year-ago period. Among the system placements during the fourth quarter, 222 were placed under operating lease and usage-based arrangements. These systems included 174 of ISRG’s latest robotic platform, da Vinci 5.
Full-Year Prelim Results
Per Intuitive Surgical, its full-year worldwide revenues are likely to be $8.35 billion, suggesting an increase of 17% year over year on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.15 million lies below the preliminary figure.
Instruments and accessories revenues for the full year are expected to be $5.08 billion, suggesting growth of 19% year over year. Systems revenues improved 17% to $1.97 billion compared to 2023.
A Brief Q4 Analysis
Intuitive Surgical’s procedure volumes have increased in the past few quarters and the trend has continued into the fourth quarter. The company’s procedure volumes were primarily driven by general surgery and cancer procedures. ISRG expects worldwide da Vinci procedures to grow approximately 13-16% in 2025, signaling continued confidence in the adoption of robotic-assisted surgical solutions.
However, challenges persisted. The company’s shift toward usage-based operating leases, while offering flexibility to customers, may lead to deferred revenue recognition compared to outright sales. While international growth remained strong, economic and healthcare disparities in certain regions could pose challenges for sustained expansion.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have risen 22.5% in the past three months compared with the
industry's 0.1% growth and the S&P 500's 0.9% increase.
Intuitive Surgical currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Masimo ( MASI ) , Accuray ( ARAY ) and Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) .
Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025.
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 14.9% compared with the industry’s 0.2% growth in the past three months.
Accuray, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 1200% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 141.97%.
ARAY’s shares have gained 15.8% compared with the industry’s 0.2% growth in the past three months.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%.
ABT’s shares have lost 4.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.5% decline.
