We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Schlumberger (SLB) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.18 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 12.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Schlumberger metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Digital & Integration' stands at $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Reservoir Performance' at $1.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Production Systems' to reach $3.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Well Construction' will reach $3.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Geographical Area- North America' should arrive at $1.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Geographical Area- Middle East & Asia' of $3.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue by Geographical Area- Europe & Africa' to come in at $2.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Geographical Area- Latin America' reaching $1.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income Before Taxes- Digital & Integration' will likely reach $409.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $356 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income Before Taxes- Reservoir Performance' should come in at $361.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $371 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Income Before Taxes- Production Systems' will reach $519.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $442 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Income Before Taxes- Well Construction' will reach $683.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $770 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Schlumberger here>>>
Shares of Schlumberger have experienced a change of +8.9% in the past month compared to the -3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), SLB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>