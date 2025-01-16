We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Textron (TXT) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Textron (TXT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.74 billion, declining 3.9% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Textron metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Textron eAviation' reaching $11.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell' should arrive at $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems' to reach $316.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation' stands at $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Finance' will reach $11.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Manufacturing' will likely reach $3.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial' will reach $850.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Profit- Textron Aviation' at $151.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $193 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Segment Profit- Bell' will reach $136.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $118 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Textron Systems' should come in at $37.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment profit- Industrial' of $39.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Segment profit- Manufacturing' to come in at $346.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $380 million.
Over the past month, Textron shares have recorded returns of +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TXT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.