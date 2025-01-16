We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 32.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 16.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Charles Schwab metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Other' at $180.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Bank deposit account fees' will reach $205.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.2% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Net interest revenue' will reach $2.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees' should come in at $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Total client assets' stands at $10,039.14 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8,500 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Clients daily average trades - Total' will reach 5.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.19 million.
Analysts expect 'Average Interest Earning Assets' to come in at $426.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $441.34 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Client Assets - Total advice Solutions' of $673.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $563.95 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Average Client Assets - Mutual Fund OneSource and other non-transaction fee funds' to reach $362.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $289.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Client Assets - Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs and collective trust funds (CTFs)' will likely reach $643.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $486.34 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Client Assets - Schwab money market funds' should arrive at $577.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $461.09 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net new client assets' reaching $166.43 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66.3 billion.
Over the past month, Charles Schwab shares have recorded returns of -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SCHW will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.