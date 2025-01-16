We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stay Ahead of the Game With RLI Corp. (RLI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, RLI Corp. (RLI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, reflecting a decline of 38.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $436.37 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.3%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RLI Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net premiums earned' to reach $398.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net investment income' will reach $38.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.1%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net premiums earned- Property segment' will likely reach $136.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net premiums earned- Surety segment' will reach $38.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Expense Ratio- Total' of 38.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio- Total' should come in at 57.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42.3% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio (Underwriting income ratio) - Total' reaching 96.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82.7% in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Surety' should arrive at 82.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 84.9% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio - Property' to come in at 88.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 54.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Ratio - Casualty' will reach 105.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 99%.
The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio - Property' stands at 31.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 35%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Expense Ratio - Casualty' at 36.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 37% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, RLI Corp. shares have recorded returns of -6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RLI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.