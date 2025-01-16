We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for United Community Banks (UCB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from United Community Banks (UCB - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, indicating an increase of 5.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $243.1 million, representing an increase of 34.8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific United Community Banks metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio - Operating' stands at 57.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $116.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $92.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $25.47 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.40 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming loans' to reach $114.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91.69 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest revenue' of $209.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $203.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest revenue (FTE)' will likely reach $210.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $204.44 million.
Over the past month, United Community Banks shares have recorded returns of +3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UCB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>