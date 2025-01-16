We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Abbott (ABT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Abbott (ABT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $11.02 billion, increasing 7.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Abbott metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- Total' should come in at $623.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals' should arrive at $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Diagnostics' of $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S.' to come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Diagnostics- International' to reach $1.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Nutrition- International' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Nutrition- U.S.' stands at $942.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- International' reaching $50.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- U.S.' will reach $303.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- International' at $318.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- U.S.' will likely reach $279.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Abbott here>>>
Shares of Abbott have demonstrated returns of -0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>