Countdown to Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.64 billion, declining 1.7% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Halliburton metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Drilling and Evaluation' should arrive at $2.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Completion and Production' will likely reach $3.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Latin America' should come in at $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Europe/Africa/CIS' of $744.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- North America' to come in at $2.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.7% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Middle East/Asia' will reach $1.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Completion and Production' reaching $622.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $716 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Drilling and Evaluation' will reach $416.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $420 million.
Over the past month, Halliburton shares have recorded returns of +10.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HAL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>