Unlocking Q4 Potential of F.N.B. (FNB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that F.N.B. (FNB - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 13.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $407.99 million, increasing 21% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain F.N.B. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 55.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52.5%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.
Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $42.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.50 billion.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Performing Loans' will reach $125.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should come in at $88.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.08 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Mortgage banking operations' will reach $7.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.02 million.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $319.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $324.03 million in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Capital markets income' at $6.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.35 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Trust services' of $11.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.72 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Insurance commissions and fees' reaching $4.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.27 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (FTE)' stands at $321.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $326.91 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Securities commissions and fees' should arrive at $8.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.75 million.
