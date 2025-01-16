We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Alcoa (AA) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Alcoa (AA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, reflecting an increase of 262.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.38 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 19.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alcoa metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Total sales- Aluminum' stands at $1.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Third-party sales- Bauxite' will likely reach $105.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Third-party sales- Aluminum' at $2.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Third-party sales- Alumina' of $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +72.3%.
Analysts expect 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina' to come in at $625.59. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $344.
Analysts forecast 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum' to reach $3,114.28. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,678 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Third-party alumina shipments in Tons' will reach 2,127.75 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,259 Kmt in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons' will reach 639.24 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 638 Kmt.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Intersegment Alumina Shipments' reaching 1,020.66 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,176 Kmt in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Alumina production in Tons' will reach 2,342.41 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,789 Kmt.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Aluminum production in Tons' should arrive at 564.65 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 541 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Bauxite production in Tons' should come in at 9.90 Mmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.4 Mmt in the same quarter of the previous year.
