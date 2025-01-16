Back to top

SL Green (SLG) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, SL Green (SLG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 112.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $140.04 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SL Green metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rental revenue including Escalation and reimbursement revenues' will reach $157.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Investment income' to reach $8.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income' should come in at $20.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $50.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.05 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of SL Green have experienced a change of -5.2% in the past month compared to the -3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SLG is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.


