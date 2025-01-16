We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Knight-Swift (KNX) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 266.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.89 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Knight-Swift metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' to come in at $1.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' to reach $194.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- LTL' at $316.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment' should arrive at $1.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Ratio' will reach 95.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 99.1%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' will likely reach 94.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 97.2%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' will reach 94.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL' reaching 88.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Intermodal' stands at 100.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 104.7% in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics' of 94.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.1%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Average tractors - Truckload' will reach 22,128. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23,631 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Load count - Intermodal' should come in at 37,678. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 35,041.
View all Key Company Metrics for Knight-Swift here>>>
Shares of Knight-Swift have demonstrated returns of +6.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KNX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>