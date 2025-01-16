We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Cadence (CADE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence (CADE - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 70%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $457.2 million, exhibiting an increase of 1875% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cadence metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $43.73 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.75 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Non-Performing Loans' will reach $274.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $216.14 million.
Analysts forecast 'Non-Performing Assets' to reach $281.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $222.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' of $368.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $335.59 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $367.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $334.61 million.
Analysts expect 'Credit card, debit card and merchant fees' to come in at $12.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.90 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deposit Service charges' reaching $18.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.16 million.
Cadence shares have witnessed a change of +5.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CADE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>