Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Amphenol (APH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Amphenol (APH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, reflecting an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.02 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.8%.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Amphenol metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' will reach $1.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +33.1% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will reach $1.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Communications Solutions' will likely reach $1.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' of $286.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $200.20 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Communications Solutions' stands at $368.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $311.10 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions' will reach $274.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $238.20 million.
Over the past month, Amphenol shares have recorded returns of +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.