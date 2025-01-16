Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Horizon (FHN) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, First Horizon National (FHN - Free Report) reported revenue of $729 million, down 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $822.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +13.16%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Horizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62% compared to the 60% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $75.74 billion compared to the $76.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans and leases: $602 million versus $608.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $195.64 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $630 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $623.27 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $634 million versus $622.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Service charges and fees: $53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.35 million.
  • Other noninterest income: $20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.37 million.
  • Card and digital banking fees: $19 million versus $19.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking and title: $8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.55 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Horizon here>>>

Shares of First Horizon have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Horizon Corporation (FHN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise