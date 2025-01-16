We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2024, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.57 billion, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.77, compared to $3.16 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.47 billion, representing a surprise of +1.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.30.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how The PNC Financial Services Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency ratio: 63% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.5%.
- Net interest margin: 2.8% versus 2.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total interest-earning assets - Average balance: $511.19 billion versus $516.96 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming assets: $2.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.67 billion.
- Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Book value per common share: $122.94 versus $127.69 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming loans: $2.33 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Tier 1 risk-based ratio: 11.9% versus 11.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Leverage Ratio: 9% versus 8.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total capital risk-based: 13.6% versus 13.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP): $3.55 billion versus $3.50 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest Income: $2.04 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.