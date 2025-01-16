Back to top

Compared to Estimates, The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.57 billion, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.77, compared to $3.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.47 billion, representing a surprise of +1.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The PNC Financial Services Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 63% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.5%.
  • Net interest margin: 2.8% versus 2.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total interest-earning assets - Average balance: $511.19 billion versus $516.96 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $2.36 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.67 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Book value per common share: $122.94 versus $127.69 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $2.33 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 risk-based ratio: 11.9% versus 11.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9% versus 8.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total capital risk-based: 13.6% versus 13.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP): $3.55 billion versus $3.50 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.04 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for The PNC Financial Services Group here>>>

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

