Morgan Stanley (MS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.22 billion, up 25.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.22, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.88 billion, representing a surprise of +9.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Morgan Stanley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Book value per common share: $58.98 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $58.18.
  • Return on average common equity: 15.2% versus 11.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Wealth Management - Total client assets: $6,194 billion versus $5,764.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total assets under management: $1,666 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,541.39 billion.
  • Revenues- Investment banking: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.39 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change.
  • Net revenues- Investment Management: $1.64 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Net revenues- Institutional Securities: $7.27 billion versus $6.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.1% change.
  • Net interest Revenue: $2.55 billion versus $2.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.5% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $438 million versus $501.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -818% change.
  • Revenues- Asset management: $6.06 billion versus $5.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.
  • Total non-interest revenues: $13.67 billion compared to the $12.70 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year.
Shares of Morgan Stanley have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

