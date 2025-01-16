We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Bank of America (BAC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) reported $25.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.13 billion, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bank of America performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest income/yield on earning assets - Yield/rate: 2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.9%.
- Book value per share of common stock: $35.79 versus $35.58 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis): 65.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.4%.
- Net charge-off / Average Loans: 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total earning assets - Average balance: $2,928.73 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,948.29 billion.
- Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties: $6.12 billion compared to the $6.45 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.2% versus 13% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Non-Performing Loans: $5.98 billion compared to the $6.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 6.9% compared to the 6.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis: $14.51 billion compared to the $14.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total Noninterest Income: $10.99 billion compared to the $11.01 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Service charges: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Bank of America have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.