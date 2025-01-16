Back to top

Bank of America (BAC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) reported $25.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.13 billion, representing a surprise of +0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank of America performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest income/yield on earning assets - Yield/rate: 2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.9%.
  • Book value per share of common stock: $35.79 versus $35.58 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis): 65.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.4%.
  • Net charge-off / Average Loans: 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total earning assets - Average balance: $2,928.73 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,948.29 billion.
  • Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties: $6.12 billion compared to the $6.45 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.2% versus 13% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $5.98 billion compared to the $6.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 6.9% compared to the 6.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis: $14.51 billion compared to the $14.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $10.99 billion compared to the $11.01 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Service charges: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Bank of America have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

