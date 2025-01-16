We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
UnitedHealth (UNH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) reported $100.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $6.81 for the same period compares to $6.16 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $102.25 billion, representing a surprise of -1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.71.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical: 50.68 million compared to the 50.36 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total Commercial - Domestic: 29.73 million versus 29.7 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic- Risk-based: 8.85 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8.87 million.
- UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic- Fee-based: 20.89 million versus 20.83 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- Investment and other income: $1.55 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.6% change.
- Revenues- Products: $13.48 billion compared to the $13.04 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Services: $9.30 billion versus $9.37 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
- Revenues- Premiums: $76.48 billion compared to the $78.16 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Optum Insight: $4.78 billion compared to the $5.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Optum Rx: $35.77 billion versus $35.34 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
- Revenues- Optum Health: $25.66 billion versus $27.28 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
- Revenues- UnitedHealthcare- Total: $74.13 billion compared to the $75.52 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
Shares of UnitedHealth have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.