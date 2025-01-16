Back to top

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) reported $6.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.02 billion, representing a surprise of -0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent basis): 2.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Net charge-off ratio: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.
  • Average Balances - Total earning assets: $614.27 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $608.85 billion.
  • Book value per common share: $33.19 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.91.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $1.83 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59.7%.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $1.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 12.2% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Leverage ratio: 8.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.4%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.83 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.87 billion.
  • Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis): $4.18 billion compared to the $4.17 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Mortgage banking revenue: $116 million compared to the $155.05 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

