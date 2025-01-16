We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Synchrony Collaborates With Pet Paradise, Expands CareCredit Offering
Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) recently announced its partnership with Pet Paradise, a pet care provider, to expand access to a plethora of care for pets. Through this partnership, SYF’s CareCredit health and wellness credit card can be used to pay for services like day camp packages, dog training, and extended boarding stays at 60 Pet Paradise locations by 2025-end.
With this partnership, SYF is solidifying its position as the preferred financing solution for pet parents by expanding its reach with Pet Paradise. The move bodes well for Synchrony, as wider use of CareCredit should boost the top line in the future. The partnership demonstrates that SYF aims to expand its CareCredit offerings to new customers, with attention paid to health systems. Health and Wellness accounted for 17.3% of the total interest and fees on loans of SYF in the third quarter of 2024.
This is a time-opportune move on SYF’s part, as the United States is the largest shareholder in the global pet boarding market, which is estimated to be worth $20 billion. As pet parents look for financing options to afford increasing spending on grooming and pet daycare, SYF’s CareCredit will come to the rescue. This partnership will also lead to higher contributions from this segment and a rise in the loan receivables portfolio, leading to higher interest income and fees on loans.
Pet parents can check if they prequalify for a CareCredit credit card without impacting their credit score in real time. They can apply from any smart device, including their phones. Once approved, pet parents can make the payment immediately.
Partnerships similar to the current one are expected to solidify CareCredit’s presence in the pet care space. CareCredit is currently offered in 25,000-plus vet practices in the United States, and expanding the reach of CareCredit financing solutions also bolsters the purchasing power of consumers.
Synchrony’s Price Performance
Shares of Synchrony have gained 30.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 7.2% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
SYF’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Synchrony currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
