We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Johnson Controls Benefits From Business Strength Amid Headwinds
Johnson Controls International plc (JCI - Free Report) has been witnessing strong momentum in the Building Solutions North America segment, driven by strength in heating, ventilation and air conditioning and controls businesses. The segment’s revenues jumped 16% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024). Strength in control, security and industrial refrigeration businesses is supporting the Building Solutions EMEA/LA segment. Revenues from this segment increased 7% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Driven by strength across its business, the company has issued bullish guidance for fiscal 2025 (ending September 2024). For the fiscal year, it estimates organic revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits year over year.
The company remains focused on acquiring businesses to gain access to new customers, regions and product lines. The acquisition of digital workplace management and Internet of Things solutions provider, FM:Systems, in July 2023, expanded OpenBlue’s digital buildings offerings, adding cloud-based software as a service digital workplace management capabilities. In fiscal 2024, acquisitions increased the company’s revenues by $137 million.
JCI’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In fiscal 2024, Johnson Controls paid a dividend worth $1 billion (up 2% year over year) to its shareholders. The company also repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion (up 99%) in the same period. Also, in fiscal 2023 (ended September 2023), Johnson Controls returned $1.61 billion to shareholders through a combination of dividends ($980 million) and share repurchases ($625 million).
JCI’s Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 2.8% against the industry’s 3.4% decline over the past three months.
Despite the positives, JCI has been grappling with weakness in its Building Solutions Asia Pacific segment. The segment’s revenues fell 5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The company expects the soft demand environment in China to impact the performance of the Building Solutions Asia Pacific segment in the near term.
The escalating selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses pose a threat to Johnson Controls’ bottom line. In fiscal 2024, the company witnessed a 5.1% year-over-year increase in SG&A expenses to $5.7 billion. It has been incurring higher corporate costs related to additional IT investments and cybersecurity enhancement costs.
Also, its weak liquidity position raises concerns. Exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, JCI had cash and cash equivalents of $606 million, less than the short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt of $1.5 billion.
Key Picks
Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has been stable.
AECOM (ACM - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ACM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.2%.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AECOM’s fiscal 2025 (ended September 2025) earnings has increased 3%.
MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 40.2%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for its 2024 earnings has remained stable.