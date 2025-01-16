We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Eni Concludes Construction of 200 MW Battery Storage System in Texas
Eni S.p.A (E - Free Report) , an Italian integrated energy company, has completed the construction of its largest battery storage system, the Guajillo plant, in Webb County, TX. The plant was constructed under Plenitude’s subsidiary Eni New Energy U.S. Inc. Plenitude is the renewable energy wing of Italian energy giant, Eni.The facility is expected to start commercial operation by the first half of 2025.
The Guajillo plant, equipped with lithium-ion LFP batteries, has been built to provide power supply when the market demand is at its peak. The plant has an estimated total capacity of 200 megawatts and it significantly adds to Eni’s installed generation capacity from renewable energy sources. Eni New Energy U.S. mentioned that large lithium-ion batteries are being rapidly adopted and are a fast-growing technology. This technology is rapidly enabling the integration of renewable energy into electrical systems.
The plant is strategically located adjacent to one of Plenitude's largest solar energy farms, the Corazon Solar Farm. This proximity should allow the company to strengthen its presence in the region and maximize operational synergies from the two renewable energy facilities. The company operates on an 800-hectare site in this region.
Eni mentioned that Guajillo shall play a critical role in stabilizing the local power grid, thereby enhancing power efficiency in the region. The company noted that the region is currently experiencing a substantial increase in electricity generation from renewable energy sources. Guajillo is well-positioned to capitalize on this increase in power generation.
The completion of the lithium-ion battery storage project positions Plenitude as an emerging leader in the renewable energy space and strengthens its presence in the renewable energy market in the United States. Plenitude has reached an installed capacity of 1.5 gigawatts in the country.
