Nasdaq Calypso to Ease Novobanco's Capital Market Operations

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ - Free Report) announced that it has extended its partnership with Novobanco, Portugal’s fourth-largest bank. This partnership enables Novobanco to deploy Nasdaq’s Calypso platform to support the bank’s entire capital market operations.

Novobanco, for over two decades, has been using the platform to conduct back-office processing. With the extended partnership, the bank will now use the platform for risk and front-office functionality. Nuno Duarte, head of Treasury and Finance Novobanco, stated, “Consolidating our treasury function onto a single platform marks another major step in our journey to position ourselves as an independent, strong, and successful Portuguese bank.” Gil Guillaumey, senior vice president of Capital Markets Technology at Nasdaq, noted that European banks are transforming. Thus, this partnership is in tandem with the evolution of banking.
 
Nasdaq Calypso is a global, multi-asset trade management platform designed to streamline trading, clearing, risk management and post-trade processing. Thus, Nasdaq’s Calypso will help Novobanco in its transformation to become a client-centric bank with a simple strategy. Nasdaq boasts a technology that is used by 97% of global systematically important banks, half of the world’s top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and more than 3,500 clients across the financial services industry. 

Nasdaq’s organic growth has been aided by its strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes Trading Services and Marketplace Technology businesses, Data & Listing Services, Index and Workflow & Insights businesses and Anti-Financial Crime business, thereby infusing dynamism in its business profile.    

Shares of Nasdaq have rallied 21.3% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 8.1% increase. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace business. Its focus on market technology and information services helps businesses explore vast opportunities that are in line with its developmental strategies.

