Here's Why it is Prudent for Investors to Hold Humana Stock for Now

Humana Inc. ( HUM Quick Quote HUM - Free Report) benefits from an extensive Medicaid and Medicare membership base, an aging U.S. population, strategic acquisitions and a strong financial position. Humana’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Humana currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The stock has gained 4.9% in the past three months against the
industry’s 5.6% decline. The Zacks Medical sector decreased 11.5% while the S&P 500 composite inched up 0.9% in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research HUM’s Favorable Style Score
HUM is well-poised for progress, as evidenced by its impressive
VGM Score of B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, and the score is a weighted combination of all three factors. Humana’s Robust Growth Prospects
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $16.61 per share, indicating 3% growth from the 2024 estimate. The consensus mark for revenues is $122.1 billion, which indicates a rise of 4.5% from the 2024 estimate.
HUM’s Northbound Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has been revised upward 1.5% in the past 60 days.
Humana’s Decent Earnings Surprise History
Humana’s bottom line surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 0.17%.
HUM’s Business Tailwinds
Humana's revenues continue to grow, driven by higher premiums resulting from a strong customer base in its Medicaid and Medicare businesses. Premiums rose 10.8% year over year during the first nine months of 2024. Through its Insurance segment, Humana offers affordable health plans and expands its presence in various U.S. communities. These plans have led to numerous contract wins and renewals with federal and state authorities.
An aging U.S. population is anticipated to sustain strong demand for Humana’s Medicare plans. The company also supports the elderly population nationwide through its CenterWell brand, launched in 2022. CenterWell Senior Primary Care, along with Conviva Care Center, forms Humana’s Primary Care Organization, serving an extensive population of seniors across several U.S. states. The brand frequently announces expansion plans, establishing senior-focused primary care centers close to seniors’ homes.
A series of acquisitions undertaken over the years, including those of Family Physicians Group, Curo, Enclara, iCare and Inclusa, has boosted the capabilities, diversified income streams and extended the nationwide presence of Humana. HUM often resorts to collaborations with well-reputed organizations to launch new plans or upgrade features within the existing ones. Also, the company does not shy away from divesting underperforming businesses in a bid to improve operational efficiencies and intensify focus on core units.
Humana's solid financial position, characterized by growing cash reserves and adequate cash generation abilities, enables continuous business investments and prudent deployment of capital through share repurchases and dividend payments.
