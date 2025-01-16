We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alaska Air's Arm Welcomes New Year With New Nonstop Routes
Alaska Airlines, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) , is gearing up to increase the connectivity of Oregon flyers. To this end, the airline company announced the addition of three new nonstop routes – Portland, OR - Houston, TX; Portland-Eugene, OR; and Medford, OR-San Diego, CA. All three routes will fly year-round and will be effective from May 15, 2025. Tickets for these are now available at alaskaair.com.
The route specifications are mentioned below:
Portland-Houston: With Houston being the current largest unserved city from Portland, the new nonstop between Portland and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston is planned to benefit both business and leisure travelers. This will be the third nonstop route from Portland to Texas, joining Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin.
Portland-Eugene: This route will witness two daily nonstop roundtrips.
Medford-San Diego: This is a new route offered between San Diego and Medford, supporting ALK’s continued investment in San Diego and marking its 41st destination from there.
Apart from the aforementioned three routes, Alaska Airlines increased its flying within Oregon with two new routes, the Portland-Medford route (which will be served four times a day instead of once) and the Portland-Redmond route (which will start flying year-round three times daily), effective May 15, 2025.
Kirsten Amrine, vice president of network planning and revenue management at Alaska Airlines, stated, "We're based in Seattle, but Portland is a second home for us where we've been the largest carrier for more than 20 years. Our new flights out of Portland, Eugene and Medford show our continued focus on connecting Oregon with the rest of the country."
Considering the recent upbeat travel demand globally, this latest move is likely to strengthen Alaska Airlines' competitive position in the airline industry.
ALK’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Currently, ALK sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
ALK shares have gained 98.3% in the past year, outperforming 43.3% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.
One-Year Price Comparison
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Airline Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may also consider American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) and United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AAL has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. AAL has an impressive earnings surprise history. AAL’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 124.4%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate of AAL’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 32% in the past 90 days. Shares of AAL have risen 39.7% in the past year.
UAL has an expected earnings growth rate of 22% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of UAL’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 10% in the past 90 days.
UAL has an encouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 26.9%. Shares of UAL have surged 177.1% in the past year.