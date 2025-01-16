We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Chubb (CB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Chubb (CB - Free Report) standing at $273.53, reflecting a +1.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Shares of the insurer have depreciated by 1.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.91% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chubb in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.48, reflecting a 33.98% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.49 billion, reflecting an 8.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Chubb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% lower. Chubb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Chubb currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.45 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that CB currently has a PEG ratio of 7.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
