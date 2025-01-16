Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chubb (CB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

The most recent trading session ended with Chubb (CB - Free Report) standing at $273.53, reflecting a +1.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Shares of the insurer have depreciated by 1.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.91% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chubb in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.48, reflecting a 33.98% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.49 billion, reflecting an 8.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Chubb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% lower. Chubb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Chubb currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.45 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that CB currently has a PEG ratio of 7.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chubb Limited (CB) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers