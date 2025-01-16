We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) standing at $214.75, reflecting a +1.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 4.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Veeva Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.58, indicating a 14.49% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $698.28 million, showing a 10.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.45 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.26% and +15.24%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% higher. At present, Veeva Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Veeva Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.81. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.81.
It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.22 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.