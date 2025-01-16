We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cava Group (CAVA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $117.51, demonstrating a +1.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.
Heading into today, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had lost 1.36% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Cava Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.06, reflecting a 200% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $225.64 million, reflecting a 27.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cava Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cava Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Cava Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 188.2. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.64.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CAVA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.